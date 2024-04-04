Create New Account
👀 Ron DeSantis rips Biden's secretive migrant flights: "ILLEGAL & NOT CONSTITUTIONAL"
Published 17 hours ago

"They don't tell us anytime somebody comes in... We have not seen large numbers in our communities... it may be the case [Biden] is bringing people in under this illegal parole program, and then they're migrating to sanctuary jurisdictions. We're not a sanctuary state. We don't have sanctuary cities. We've took action to where you're not getting a driver's license. You're not getting ID cards."


"We're suing over [Biden's parole program]. We know it's illegal and not constitutional."

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

