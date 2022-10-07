Create New Account
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator's Perspective on Artificial Intelligence and the Internet
VA #123 Creator's Perspective on Artificial Intelligence and the Internet 


Some science fiction robot characters are very human-like, yet real alien robotic Greys are emotionally detached. What does that tell us? Are binary computers we use still quite primitive compared to alien technology? Are there implantable nanotechnologies that both monitor and control us? Are wi-fi signals we depend on dangerous, but could be made safe? Can love be programmed within artificial intelligence? Does creation of self-determining artificial intelligence carry risks? Creator warns us about trusting extraterrestrials, and why we need divine help, but must request it. Join us!

Keywords
healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison

