Surveillance and Government Weaponization, an interview with Neil Bishop

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Questions about surveillance, government power, public accountability, and free expression continue to spark debate across the political spectrum. As technology advances and institutions evolve, many are asking where the balance should be between security, oversight, and individual freedoms. This thought-provoking discussion explores different perspectives on government authority, public trust, and the role of citizens in an increasingly connected world. Watch the latest interview and hear the arguments shaping one of today's most debated topics.
#CurrentEvents #Technology #PublicPolicy #CivilLiberties #FutureTrends
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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