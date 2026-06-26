THEY LOVE THEIR PEPTIDES BECAUSE THEIR FAVORITE INFLUENCERS TOLD THEM THEY ARE GOOD! DO YOUR RESEARCH BEFORE PUTTING ANYTHING INTO YOU'RE BODY!

peptides nanotechnology https://search.brave.com/search?q=peptides+nanotechnology&source=android&summary=1&conversation=73ec9b3099c31ecdb3e91a

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peptides nanobiosensors https://search.brave.com/search?q=peptides+nanobiosensors+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=ff3a3092ae9064bcc96958

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IEEE 1906.1 standard is not directly related to synthetic biology but rather to the communication infrastructure that could potentially interface with synthetic biological systems, such as nanoscale devices used in medical applications. https://search.brave.com/search?q=synthetic+biology+1906.1+IEEE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9d8a1b54fe5020392b1d00

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DARPA's Wireless Brain-Computer Interface using nanotechnology, A.I. and (IOT) is the new MKULTRA N³ https://rumble.com/v75ute8-433099088.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

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(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html

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Biological nano Internet of things system with DNA as information carrier https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biological+nano+Internet+of+things+system+with+DNA+as+information+carrier&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2be87faf8ea9c8305e799d98faeec9af2

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Patent Worldwide application 2023 https://patents.google.com/patent/CN117201535A/en

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Aerosolized Nanobots: Parsing Fact from Fiction for Health Security ~ James Giordano

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MIT Researchers Create an Aerosol Spray Loaded With Nanobots https://futurism.com/the-byte/nanobots-aerosol-mit

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AIR COMMAND AND STAFF COLLEGE

AIR UNIVERSITY

HOW SMALL IS TOO SMALL? TRUE MICROROBOTS AND NANOROBOTS

FOR MILITARY APPLICATIONS IN 2035

by

Paul E. Kladitis, Major, USAF April 2010 x https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/AD1019095.pdf

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Engineered bacteria are being programmed to act as living sensors and actuators inside the human body, leveraging synthetic biology to detect disease markers and trigger therapeutic responses. https://search.brave.com/search?q=programming+bacteria+for+sensing+and+actuators+inside+the+human+body&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2a7a8d4352108eb36c5936b41a5de49a7

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Bacterial Communications and Computing in Internet of Everything (IoE) https://search.brave.com/search?q=Bacterial+Communications+and+Computing+in+Internet+of+Everything+%28IoE%29&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2f763aa743db8bcb4450b65a044dee20b

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Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) under the Internet of Everything (IoE) framework envisions bacteria as living, nanoscale nodes in a future 6G-enabled network. These biological entities can act as autonomous sensors, processors, and communicators, leveraging their natural capabilities—such as self-propulsion via flagella, environmental sensing, DNA-based data storage, and molecular communication (MC)—to form a bio-internet. https://search.brave.com/search?q=the+internet+of+bacteria+in+6G+IOE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a20c09fe98205e69a65d25039e684f50ba

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(IOE) GROUP CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

3. Biological Communication: Molecular and bio-inspired paradigms, including nanoscale and neural networks for healthcare and biotechnology. https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/

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The Internet of Nano-Things (IoNT) is a system of nano-connected devices, objects, or organisms that have unique identifiers to transfer data over a computer or cellular network wirelessly to the Cloud https://www.routledge.com/Internet-of-Nano-Things-and-Wireless-Body-Area-Networks-WBAN/Al-Turjman/p/book/9781032401485?source=shoppingads&locale=en-USD&gad_source=5&gad_campaignid=23345041661&gclid=CjwKCAiAybfLBhAjEiwAI0mBBuN_CDDGaLCKIUksDf_IQOrWZuw1H45dKsIzJuPlA0UjIBuIRLskgxoCSw8QAvD_BwE