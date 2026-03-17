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Alex Jones Full Show 3/17/26 W/ Mike Adams & Robert Barnes - Are We Screw
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MUST-WATCH: Joe Kent Resigned To Publicly Spotlight The Fact That Israel Has Successfully Conducted A Coup & Is Now In Control Of The Trump White House!
Alex Jones Lays Out The Facts By Giving Historical Context, And Calls For All Americans To Peacefully Take Action Now To Restore Our Nation's Sovereignty!
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