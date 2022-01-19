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Refreshing to see our voices being amplified in the mainstream media for once. Tucker showed a portion of the massive anti passport protests happening around the world today.
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143 views • January 19, 2022
Refreshing to see our voices being amplified in the mainstream media for once. Tucker showed a portion of the massive anti passport protests happening around the world today.
His guest brings crystal clarity to this issue:
The goal is a CCP like social credit system that is designed to implement control over the populace.
Covid is merely a means to an end: Total control.
We the People will not stand for it.
His guest brings crystal clarity to this issue:
The goal is a CCP like social credit system that is designed to implement control over the populace.
Covid is merely a means to an end: Total control.
We the People will not stand for it.
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