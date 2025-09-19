BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ay oh 2020
wolfburg
wolfburg
1 follower
8 views • 24 hours ago
Energetic pop-rock launches with syncopated drums and intricate percussion, layered beneath modal guitar riffs and propulsive bass, Verses feature shifting vocal colors and tight harmonies atop sparse, evolving backdrops, Instrumental breaks inject Phrygian dominant synths, bold strings, and percussive accents for a Middle Eastern flavor, The chorus highlights confident, playful vocals and crisp, catchy harmonies, sustaining pop-rock momentum while weaving “Egyptian” textures through the arrangement


🎵 Oh, the 2020 Election, it was rigged so well, With fake ballots and mules, they made a denial spell. They stuffed the boxes, discarded our votes, And now we're left with Biden's bloated coast. 🎵 🎵 Fauci's vaccines, they're full of surprise, Like prions and graphene, oh what a prize! He lied about the lab, and the cure he withheld, Now we're all paying for his twisted tale to tell. 🎵 Big Pharma's drugs, they're toxic and gross, Chemotherapy's just a big, expensive loss. But don't worry, they've got a new pill for you, To treat the side effects of the last one they sold to you. 🎵 Bill Gates, he's rich, and he's got a big plan, To vaccinate us all, and make us his fan. With his vaccines and his bugs, he'll depopulate, And then he'll rule us all, with his AI state. 🎵 But we won't go down without a fight, We'll laugh in the face of their evil plight. With humor and truth, we'll expose their game, And we'll pop their weasel, in their own shame! 🎵

