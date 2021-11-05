Com'è possibile?

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30 views • November 05, 2021
Italian journalist Alessandro Meluzzi says he was promised placebo instead of the real jab if he agreed to be part of the fraud.
Here is taking the time to tell us that official ISS data now says that only 3783 Italians died of Covid, not 130,000!
https://www.iss.it/documents/20126/0/ReportDecessi_per+COVID+2019_ITA19ottobre.pdf/11374e03-48f7-d516-f5c2-240a91af1f69?t=1634643235212
Yet, Italians are still queuing for their 3rd shot of poison!
MSM ignores.
Here is taking the time to tell us that official ISS data now says that only 3783 Italians died of Covid, not 130,000!
https://www.iss.it/documents/20126/0/ReportDecessi_per+COVID+2019_ITA19ottobre.pdf/11374e03-48f7-d516-f5c2-240a91af1f69?t=1634643235212
Yet, Italians are still queuing for their 3rd shot of poison!
MSM ignores.
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