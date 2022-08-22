The Baron who rigs the global silver and gold markets

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Read the research here: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2022/08/candace-owens-charlie-kirks-stepin-and.html https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2022/06/ron-desantis-fails-acid-test-of-loyalty.html See our videos about Ron: https://www.brighteon.com/f36d3c44-8c56-455a-a165-d0d17643ef2a Candace: https://www.brighteon.com/c38191e9-089f-4d88-9860-732760f2a060