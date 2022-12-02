MJ Biz Con (After Party) Networking Event

Josh Kincaid's Party Pro Tips:



Avoid cannabis parties that ban cannabis

Don't let ID checkers confiscate your vape carts

Don't pay $150 for MJ Biz Con after parties, almost all are free





Here are my #MJBIzCon Tips & Tricks:

Bring chapstick & comfortable shoes

Stay at a hotel on the monorail line~ taxi's take forever, because traffic is terrible! Rideshare (uber/lyft) can never find where you're at, traffic is still terrible.

Make dinner reservations 2 weeks to 2 months ahead of time- don't forget to eat!





Shangri-La Event:

https://events.farechild.com/event/634327e0a119da0c5633ec62/shangri-la

https://youtu.be/TKzeU93Fjdc





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





Episode 1069 The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/XwpdPvpVBo4