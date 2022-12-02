MJ Biz Con (After Party) Networking Event

Josh Kincaid's Party Pro Tips:
Avoid cannabis parties that ban cannabis
Don't let ID checkers confiscate your vape carts
Don't pay $150 for MJ Biz Con after parties, almost all are free
Here are my #MJBIzCon Tips & Tricks:
Bring chapstick & comfortable shoes
Stay at a hotel on the monorail line~ taxi's take forever, because traffic is terrible! Rideshare (uber/lyft) can never find where you're at, traffic is still terrible.
Make dinner reservations 2 weeks to 2 months ahead of time- don't forget to eat!
Shangri-La Event:
https://events.farechild.com/event/634327e0a119da0c5633ec62/shangri-la
https://youtu.be/TKzeU93Fjdc
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 1069 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/XwpdPvpVBo4
