Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MJ Biz Con (After Party) Networking Event
3 views
channel image
The Talking Hedge
Published 17 hours ago |

Josh Kincaid's Party Pro Tips:

Avoid cannabis parties that ban cannabis

Don't let ID checkers confiscate your vape carts

Don't pay $150 for MJ Biz Con after parties, almost all are free


Here are my #MJBIzCon Tips & Tricks:

Bring chapstick & comfortable shoes

Stay at a hotel on the monorail line~ taxi's take forever, because traffic is terrible! Rideshare (uber/lyft) can never find where you're at, traffic is still terrible.

Make dinner reservations 2 weeks to 2 months ahead of time- don't forget to eat!


Shangri-La Event:

https://events.farechild.com/event/634327e0a119da0c5633ec62/shangri-la

https://youtu.be/TKzeU93Fjdc


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1069 The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/XwpdPvpVBo4

Keywords
cannabispartieslas vegsa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket