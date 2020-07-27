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How the numbers of „corona deaths“ are being skewed
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23 views • July 27, 2020
Klagemauer TV - English, July 24, 2020
Interview with Dr. Bukacek
Please watch and spread our interview with Dr. Annie Bukacek on the false presentation of Covid-death numbers and the implications this has for almost the entire world population.
For more info, watch this speech by Dr. Bukacek: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5wn1qs_bBk
PLEASE NOTE: As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the west, we risk that YouTube seeks further --- to block our channel. Join our internet-independent network today! http://www.kla.tv/survey
Do you wish to stay informed, also when this YouTube channel doesn't exist anymore due to further blocking measures? Then don't miss any news: http://www.kla.tv/abo-en
www.kla.tv/16897
Interview with Dr. Bukacek
Please watch and spread our interview with Dr. Annie Bukacek on the false presentation of Covid-death numbers and the implications this has for almost the entire world population.
For more info, watch this speech by Dr. Bukacek: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5wn1qs_bBk
PLEASE NOTE: As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the west, we risk that YouTube seeks further --- to block our channel. Join our internet-independent network today! http://www.kla.tv/survey
Do you wish to stay informed, also when this YouTube channel doesn't exist anymore due to further blocking measures? Then don't miss any news: http://www.kla.tv/abo-en
www.kla.tv/16897
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