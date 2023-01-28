In the end, a song by Linkin Park speaks to many things as far as I am concerned. I am at the end of my 9/11 work. I put in a tun of effort and consequently I have many loyal supporters. I see the real deal, and I am sad to point out that interest in 9/11 has all but come to a complete stop. I see no point in continuing with my work because I said it all in many ways. I put it on the line for you, speaking boldly to authorities. I had to fall to lose it all and I sure as hell did. I went to mental prison for 5 years for something I did with regard to the even bigger conspiracy, the New World Order. I was arrested by a S.W.A.T. team, and warehoused in Jail for 10 months, and finally put into a mental institution. That is what happens when you go too far. There are no protections of Freedom of Speech. That is an illusion. They took my fire from me. You wouldn't recognize me anymore. I am a wreck of a man at this juncture. 5 years stolen from me and I see my life's work is worthless. In a way I played a huge part in my sacrafice. I lost touch with the many thousands of supporters who visited my pages and sites daily. Upon my return the place was deserted. 9/11 Truth and AE 9/11 Truth are both on top in their conspiratorial assistance as controlled opposition. Richard Gage, the "Gatekeeper" went onto other endeavours to ruin. Onto bolder things I go. For those of you that liked my work, thanks for your participation.

Sincerely, James Easton.