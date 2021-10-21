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COVID NASAL SWABS EXAMINED BY SCIENTISTS REVEAL DANGER
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430 views • October 21, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE: Published October 18, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vnwt2p-covid-nasal-swabs-examined-by-scientists-reveal-danger.html
Scientists have been examining the nasal swabs that get shoved up your kids' nose at school all day, and the results will shake your soul.
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vnwt2p-covid-nasal-swabs-examined-by-scientists-reveal-danger.html
Scientists have been examining the nasal swabs that get shoved up your kids' nose at school all day, and the results will shake your soul.
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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