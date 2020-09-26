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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 7: The Mark Of The Beast: Lucif Erase & The Strong Delusion
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140 views • September 26, 2020
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 7: The Mark Of The Beast: Lucif Erase & The Strong Delusion
This video was originally produced and published in September, 2020. This episode closely follows Part 6, so it's really important to see both of them if possible. In it, Doug has some more clips of Anthony Patch where he explains the CDC "Playbook" on the rollout of the CV-19 vaccine, the importance of the "cold chain" for the hypodermic version - and how it's really impractical to vaccinate the entire world's population - however, if the delivery system is the quantum-dot micro-needle array vaccine patch, that can be administered much easier. The final picture of exactly what the biblical mark of the beast is, really comes into focus in this episode. Doug also explains how not only the ability to "buy and sell" will be tied to it, but many other things as well such as the ability to travel, a hack-proof digital ID, and even debt forgiveness. This is another "don't miss" episode if you want to understand what will be unfolding in the very near term.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook - https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/strategy-for-distributing-covid-19-vaccine.pdf
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
"From The Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/From%20the%20Rooftop.pdf
Anthony Patch - "Project Rooftop: The Mark Of The Beast" 9/15/20 - https://youtu.be/0i-AKJhLkys
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
This video was originally produced and published in September, 2020. This episode closely follows Part 6, so it's really important to see both of them if possible. In it, Doug has some more clips of Anthony Patch where he explains the CDC "Playbook" on the rollout of the CV-19 vaccine, the importance of the "cold chain" for the hypodermic version - and how it's really impractical to vaccinate the entire world's population - however, if the delivery system is the quantum-dot micro-needle array vaccine patch, that can be administered much easier. The final picture of exactly what the biblical mark of the beast is, really comes into focus in this episode. Doug also explains how not only the ability to "buy and sell" will be tied to it, but many other things as well such as the ability to travel, a hack-proof digital ID, and even debt forgiveness. This is another "don't miss" episode if you want to understand what will be unfolding in the very near term.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook - https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/strategy-for-distributing-covid-19-vaccine.pdf
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
"From The Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/From%20the%20Rooftop.pdf
Anthony Patch - "Project Rooftop: The Mark Of The Beast" 9/15/20 - https://youtu.be/0i-AKJhLkys
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
Keywords
biblegodjesusanthony patchthe diamond reportmark of the beastend timesrevelationone world governmentantichrist6662028 endend times propheciespeace treatyreturn of jesusrevelation timelinethe book of revelationthe singularityquantum computersd-waveend times datesluciferasequantum dotsvaccine patchmicroneedle array quantum dot vaccine patch
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