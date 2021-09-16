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Capital Research Center President Scott Walter | FreedomFest 2021
The New American
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Scott Walter, president of the Capital Research Center, details how the Center, through its books, reports, websites, and animated cartoons exposes Marxist fallacies and the fake “grassroots” leftist groups that are massively funded by major foundations and corporations. Mr. Walter was interviewed by Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American, at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 21, 2021.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy