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Young Husband & Father Fights Against Pedophilia, COVID & 5G - Cops Harass Him
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21 views • September 26, 2021
Lee Garrett has been helping the homeless in his community for years. He's worked with police to deal with pedophiles too. However, when he discovered pedophilia in the network of police and criminal politicians, those same cops were turned on him and his family. Recently, he's been doing citizen journalism to get to the bottom of the connection of 5G and the makeshift "VAXX" centers in England. For doing that, he has faced more arrests, told not to even speak about COVID online and his wife was even detained in the middle of the night. But that has not broken his spirits. He remains steadfast in the truth and seeing justice done till the end. He joins me in this episode for an update.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/young-husband-father-fights-against-pedophilia-covid-5g-cops-harass-him-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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