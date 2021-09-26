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Young Husband & Father Fights Against Pedophilia, COVID & 5G - Cops Harass Him
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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21 views • September 26, 2021
Lee Garrett has been helping the homeless in his community for years. He's worked with police to deal with pedophiles too. However, when he discovered pedophilia in the network of police and criminal politicians, those same cops were turned on him and his family. Recently, he's been doing citizen journalism to get to the bottom of the connection of 5G and the makeshift "VAXX" centers in England. For doing that, he has faced more arrests, told not to even speak about COVID online and his wife was even detained in the middle of the night. But that has not broken his spirits. He remains steadfast in the truth and seeing justice done till the end. He joins me in this episode for an update.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/young-husband-father-fights-against-pedophilia-covid-5g-cops-harass-him-video/

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pedophilia5genglandpoliceharassmenttim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiolee garrettcovid
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