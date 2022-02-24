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Breaking down the TGA safety report for the Covid Jab and searching the DAEN.
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110 views • February 24, 2022
Breaking down the TGA safety report for the Covid Jab and searching the DAEN.
How to disseminate the Covid 19 Vaccine weekly safety report from the Therapeutic Goods Administration.
Weekly safety report - https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-17-02-2022 (Report released each Thursday, change date to suit)
Database Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN) - https://www.tga.gov.au/database-adverse-event-notifications-daen
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
How to disseminate the Covid 19 Vaccine weekly safety report from the Therapeutic Goods Administration.
Weekly safety report - https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-17-02-2022 (Report released each Thursday, change date to suit)
Database Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN) - https://www.tga.gov.au/database-adverse-event-notifications-daen
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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