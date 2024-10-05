⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (5 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions have hit units of the AFU 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade and the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Bochkovo, Volchanskiye Khutora, and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses were up to 115 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery station.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions. The Russian troops have inflicted damage on 3rd, 4th tank, 63rd, and 66th mechanised brigades near Pershetravnyovoye, Izyumskoye, Kupyansk (Kharkov reg), Krasny Liman, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments have been repelled.

Enemy losses up to 405 troops, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station as well as U.S.-made: one M113 armoured personnel carrier, one 155-mm M198 howitzer, three 105-mm M119 guns, and one AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station. Six field ammo depots have been eliminated.

▫️Yug Group of Forces have liberated Zhelannoye Vtoroye (DPR).

Russian troops have inflicted damage on 23rd, 54th, 93rd mechanised, 56th mech'd, 10th mountain assault brigades and the 18th Nat'l Guard Brigade of the AFU and 18th National Guard Brigades close to Reznikovka, Zvanovka, Belaya Gora, and Maksimillyanovka (DPR).

Three counter-attacks by assault detachments of the AFU 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 81st Airmobile Brig, and the 112th Territorial Defence Brig have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 755 UKR troops, nine motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH70 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and U.S.-made 155-mm M198, 155-mm M777 howitzers, and two 105-mm M119 guns.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depths of enemy defences. The Russian troops have inflicted damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 101st, 151st mechanised, 142nd infantry, 95th air assault brigades, the 112th Territorial Defence Brigade, and the 12th National Guard Brigade near Dimitrov, Druzhba, Grodovka, Kleban-Byk, and Gornyak (DPR). Four counter-attacks of AFU 53rd, 154th mech'd, 68th jaeger, and 25th air assault brigs have been repelled.

Enemy losses up to 490 troops, one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Vostok Group of Forces have captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 72nd mech'd, 58th motorised infantry brigs of the AFU, and the 125th Territorial Defence Brig near Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva (DPR) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye reg).



Enemy losses up to 110 troops, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have defeated units of the 39th Coastal Defence Brigade, the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Sadovoye and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson region).



The enemy losses were up to 50 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations have been destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 multi-function radar as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 146 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down eight U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, three French-made HAMMER aerial guided bombs, and 55 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,871 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,527 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,619 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,942 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.