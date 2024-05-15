InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - All Hell Is Gonna Break Loose - 5-14-2023

Americans know in their gut that the despotism demonically possessing the Federal Government is only getting started.

According to the FBI, Chinese hackers have prepared a barrage of imminent strikes on critical U.S. infrastructure. While a slew of U.S companies have been infiltrated by Chinese actors. Not to mention the FBI itself is compromised by the Chinese puppet Biden Administration and a Chinese compromised uniparty Congress.

‘FBI Director Chris Wray revealed China is simply waiting on when to launch a catastrophic blow.’

Meanwhile, the effects of China’s biological warfare via Covid-19 and the resulting now blatant evidence of a genocidal Vaccine rollout of epic proportions enters a new chapter.

As Natural News reports “In a recent appearance on the KunstlerCast podcast, World-renowned Belgian virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche predicted a soon-coming "massive, massive tsunami" of illness and death among those who got "vaccinated" unleashing a wave of long covid that will overwhelm the health care sector, not to mention the economy-wide impact in terms of eventual total economic failure and social chaos.

As the lights are turned on and the vaccine roaches are scurrying. The panic goes live and the big guns are put into play.

As Adan Salazar reported "A top meteorologist is warning government weather modification could unintentionally spark conflicts between nations where weather would be used in warfare among countries. According to Kisters senior meteorologist John Jaques, the cloud seeding debacle that precipitated the Dubai floods should serve as a reminder that government influence on the weather can lead to consequences that aren’t fully predictable. “If we’re not careful, unrestrained use of this technology could end up causing diplomatic instabilities with neighbouring countries engaging in tit-for-tat ‘weather wars’.”

Meanwhile, the next plandemic begins to rear its ugly head While speaking at a recent White House briefing, virologists explained that H5N1 (bird flu) has mutated and can now spread more easily among mammals. They also warned that an outbreak in the human population could be "100 times worse than COVID-19" and a bird flu pandemic could kill 50 percent of those infected.

And as the Chinese develop weaponized Ebola giving a group of hamsters distinct secretions in their eyes, scabbing over the eyeballs. Ensuring that if unleashed in the Western World we will know where it came from. The PREP Act has been quietly updated to include Ebola and Marburg disease.

Add to that the Soros funded communist college jackbooting, incoming CBDCs, nuclear war on a hair trigger, Orwellian speech laws, and Biden's illegal voting block leading up to an unprecedented Presidential election. All hell is gonna break loose.

