Obama, the Sniffer and Nato are trying to get Russia to Nuke us by backing them into a corner. This Libtard Black Lady featured in a New York City public service announcement has some great advice .

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These are the same people that locked you down. Took away all your God given rights. Are trying to kill you. What better way than to start a nuclear war ! And how about Mike's commentary where he suggests our military will not countegt strrike and will stand down. And you thought our military was so strong I did. Not anymore. The thumbnail is our new retaining wall at our nature Lodge In Medellin: www.medellinnnsturelodgeandgardens.com.