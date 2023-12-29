The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 167: "Commissioner's Corner 12-29-23" with Charlie Meadows

Charlie Meadows discusses the duties of a commissioner and the differences between a rural commissioner and a metropolitan commissioner, as well as the composition of county commissions in Oklahoma. Visit https://www.logancountyok.com/165/Board-of-County-Commissioners for more information.

