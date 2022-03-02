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Live@5 - NATO Skint, SWIFT not so swift, WEF Back Ukraine, BP Sells Up, Sodium Azide Exposed & Steven Segal an Agent? Plus...
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204 views • March 02, 2022
The latest on the MSM WW3 narrative. The brief on Russia and NATO's history as well as the billions of dollars NATO collect each year; all of which the Rothschild's have full access to, plus who else is affiliated to the Rothchild's; UNN expose.

A look at the last 7 days of the Ukraine and Russia war, including the funding for the war and the SWIFT system. Will SWIFT really stop Russia's money.

Zelensky files for NATO status, however mentions in his application "The Now Defunct NATO"....Interesting....Could Kim Goguen have control of NATO's funds, which are all tax-payers money.

WEF openly back Ukraine this week...The same WEF who is backing the New World Order and The Great Reset...Oh and depopulation of earth.

Joe Rogan explained this week that actor Steven Segal was refused entrance in to the Ukraine due to him being friends with Putin. In truth Ukraine banned him in 2017 (for 5 years) for suspicious activity...Is Steven Segal an agent?

BP sells shares for $25b....Why just before the war started?...Notice who bought them.

Covid-19 test kits might not be all that seems...Sodium Azide is a key ingredient, yet not suitable for humans. Find which test kits so you can avoid them.

CDC's mask mandates end officially on 15th March 2022.

Plus...

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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/621e91a3b094800012a6e12a/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-Report-February-28th-2022

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