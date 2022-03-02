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Live@5 - NATO Skint, SWIFT not so swift, WEF Back Ukraine, BP Sells Up, Sodium Azide Exposed & Steven Segal an Agent? Plus...
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204 views • March 02, 2022
The latest on the MSM WW3 narrative. The brief on Russia and NATO's history as well as the billions of dollars NATO collect each year; all of which the Rothschild's have full access to, plus who else is affiliated to the Rothchild's; UNN expose.
A look at the last 7 days of the Ukraine and Russia war, including the funding for the war and the SWIFT system. Will SWIFT really stop Russia's money.
Zelensky files for NATO status, however mentions in his application "The Now Defunct NATO"....Interesting....Could Kim Goguen have control of NATO's funds, which are all tax-payers money.
WEF openly back Ukraine this week...The same WEF who is backing the New World Order and The Great Reset...Oh and depopulation of earth.
Joe Rogan explained this week that actor Steven Segal was refused entrance in to the Ukraine due to him being friends with Putin. In truth Ukraine banned him in 2017 (for 5 years) for suspicious activity...Is Steven Segal an agent?
BP sells shares for $25b....Why just before the war started?...Notice who bought them.
Covid-19 test kits might not be all that seems...Sodium Azide is a key ingredient, yet not suitable for humans. Find which test kits so you can avoid them.
CDC's mask mandates end officially on 15th March 2022.
Plus...
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/621e91a3b094800012a6e12a/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-Report-February-28th-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
A look at the last 7 days of the Ukraine and Russia war, including the funding for the war and the SWIFT system. Will SWIFT really stop Russia's money.
Zelensky files for NATO status, however mentions in his application "The Now Defunct NATO"....Interesting....Could Kim Goguen have control of NATO's funds, which are all tax-payers money.
WEF openly back Ukraine this week...The same WEF who is backing the New World Order and The Great Reset...Oh and depopulation of earth.
Joe Rogan explained this week that actor Steven Segal was refused entrance in to the Ukraine due to him being friends with Putin. In truth Ukraine banned him in 2017 (for 5 years) for suspicious activity...Is Steven Segal an agent?
BP sells shares for $25b....Why just before the war started?...Notice who bought them.
Covid-19 test kits might not be all that seems...Sodium Azide is a key ingredient, yet not suitable for humans. Find which test kits so you can avoid them.
CDC's mask mandates end officially on 15th March 2022.
Plus...
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/621e91a3b094800012a6e12a/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-Report-February-28th-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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