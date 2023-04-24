Create New Account
Tucker Carlson 'Show Clip' Tweet from Friday - 'The DOJ Can't be Bothered to investigate Hunter Biden'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

I wonder if the planned Monday night show was too much truth that Fox didn't want said or Dominion lawsuit will be used as an excuse?

This is the last Tweet from Tucker Carlson. Nothing yet from after release from Fox News. 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1649530183840350209

https://tvline.com/2023/04/24/tucker-carlson-leaving-fox-news-final-last-episode/





