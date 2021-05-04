4/5/2021 Miles Guo: the CCP’s “Qingming Festival” Politics, Relations and Economy

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“Qingming Festival” for the Chinese Communist Party is the time to conduct their political relations and sex relations; but this time for normal Chinese people is nightmare, where their ancestors’ tombs being destroyed by the CCP who also make lots of fortune out of dead people; in order for all Chinese people not only to live with dignity, but die with dignity, we must take down the CCP