TEHRAN—A speech from 2013 by Martyr Seyyed Ali Khamenei:



"Negotiations with the US never solves a problem. For 60 years, since the 1953 coup, whenever Iranian officials, trusted Americans on any issue, they have suffered a blow.”



With subtitles.



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(Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the second Supreme Leader of Iran, died as a martyr at the age of 86 on February 28, 2026, alongside several family members in a coordinated U.S.-Israeli airstrike targeting him in central Tehran.)

Adding:

⚡️Iran’s FM Spokesperson Baqaei: The exact time of signing the memorandum will not be tomorrow



- The Islamabad memorandum, which is being pursued, focuses on ending the war, and at this stage, it has been decided that there will be no discussion about the nuclear issue.



- We must wait for the exact time of signing the memorandum; although it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days is not ruled out. However, due to the other party's instability, we must be cautious about any statements regarding this process.

⚡️Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei:



The presence of foreign military bases and forces in the region must come to an end.

Cynthia... I tried to upload a video, but silent and didin't want to work this time. Here's the description:

A long American military vehicle convoys on the road that entered Iraq yesterday through the Trebil border crossing, located along the Iraq–Jordan border. : (



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