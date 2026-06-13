BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TEHRAN - A speech from 2013 by Martyr Seyyed Ali Khamenei
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1396 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • Today

TEHRAN—A speech from 2013 by Martyr Seyyed Ali Khamenei:

"Negotiations with the US never solves a problem. For 60 years, since the 1953 coup, whenever Iranian officials, trusted Americans on any issue, they have suffered a blow.”

With subtitles.

@IranArchiveVideos

(Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the second Supreme Leader of Iran, died as a martyr at the age of 86 on February 28, 2026, alongside several family members in a coordinated U.S.-Israeli airstrike targeting him in central Tehran.)

Adding:

⚡️Iran’s FM Spokesperson Baqaei: The exact time of signing the memorandum will not be tomorrow

- The Islamabad memorandum, which is being pursued, focuses on ending the war, and at this stage, it has been decided that there will be no discussion about the nuclear issue.

- We must wait for the exact time of signing the memorandum; although it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days is not ruled out. However, due to the other party's instability, we must be cautious about any statements regarding this process.

⚡️Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei:

The presence of foreign military bases and forces in the region must come to an end.

Cynthia... I tried to upload a video, but silent and didin't want to work this time. Here's the description:

A long American military vehicle convoys on the road that entered Iraq yesterday through the Trebil border crossing, located along the Iraq–Jordan border.  : (

🚩 ResistanceTrench


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
‘Personal chemistry’ keeps U.S.-Russia reset alive as Putin-Trump bond defies ‘backtracks’

‘Personal chemistry’ keeps U.S.-Russia reset alive as Putin-Trump bond defies ‘backtracks’

Lance D Johnson
Reform UK’s flag policy sparks diplomatic tension with Ukraine

Reform UK’s flag policy sparks diplomatic tension with Ukraine

Willow Tohi
Trump&#8217;s Groundhog Day: Stuck in an Endless Time Loop of War and Delusion

Trump’s Groundhog Day: Stuck in an Endless Time Loop of War and Delusion

Mike Adams
U.S. House passes DOMINANCE Act to counter China&#8217;s rare earth monopoly

U.S. House passes DOMINANCE Act to counter China’s rare earth monopoly

Ava Grace
Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Cassie B.
We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy