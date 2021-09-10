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America's Decline Into Darkness - Abortion On Demand
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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22 views • September 10, 2021
America’s Decline Into Darkness

Session 12 – Abortion On Demand

Profound Words on the back of a car! One bumper sticker read, “I Am Pro-Choice and I Vote,” the bumper sticker next to it read, “Save A Life Become A Vegetarian.”

SEED BATTLE!

Genesis 3:4 But the serpent said to the woman, “You will not surely die.”
What do we not understand about these words of the serpent? The Desire of his heart was the death of mankind!

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