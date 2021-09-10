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America's Decline Into Darkness - Abortion On Demand
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22 views • September 10, 2021
America’s Decline Into Darkness
Session 12 – Abortion On Demand
Profound Words on the back of a car! One bumper sticker read, “I Am Pro-Choice and I Vote,” the bumper sticker next to it read, “Save A Life Become A Vegetarian.”
SEED BATTLE!
Genesis 3:4 But the serpent said to the woman, “You will not surely die.”
What do we not understand about these words of the serpent? The Desire of his heart was the death of mankind!
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Session 12 – Abortion On Demand
Profound Words on the back of a car! One bumper sticker read, “I Am Pro-Choice and I Vote,” the bumper sticker next to it read, “Save A Life Become A Vegetarian.”
SEED BATTLE!
Genesis 3:4 But the serpent said to the woman, “You will not surely die.”
What do we not understand about these words of the serpent? The Desire of his heart was the death of mankind!
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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