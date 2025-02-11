How Does the Holy Spirit Convict You of Sin? (Biblical Answer)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this enlightening episode of Words From The Word, uncover the transformative role of the Holy Spirit in conviction and salvation. Drawing from John 16:1-13, Genesis, Acts, and powerful biblical examples like Adam, Eve, and Saul, we explore how the Holy Spirit reveals sin, guides repentance, and leads souls to Jesus. Are you feeling a divine nudge toward change? Learn to recognize the Holy Spirit’s conviction and embrace true repentance today. Like, subscribe, and share to spread this life-changing message! Together, let’s bring more hearts into God’s kingdom. ✝️
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:31Call to Salvation
02:16Scripture Reading: John 16:1-13
04:09The Convicting Work of the Holy Spirit
05:20Biblical Examples of Conviction
08:48God's Initiative in Salvation
10:53Conclusion and Next Steps