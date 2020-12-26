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Cointelpro: CIA FBI Targeting Individuals, Gangstalking Stalking operations in USA
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270 views • December 26, 2020
Website Video https://www.targeted.one/2020/11/25/fbi-cointelpro-stalking-victims-recreational-pharmaceutical-drug-use/
The modern gangstalking program is a mixture of the exposed FBI Cointelpro operations, as well as unethical human experimentation that has a long history for the crimes so far exposed over the past century.
As in the Cointelpro program this is psychological warfare, the tactics used are the exact same steps that were taken in the CIA Mk Ultra program. This program targeted large numbers of civilians in the US, drugging them, testing psychedelic drugs on them, etc. The first steps to Mk Ultra programming are isolation, fear and repetition.
In the human experimentation projects as well as the cointelpro operations we find local, state, and federal officials involved, as well as contractors, institutions, universities, both military and civilian, corporations, and individuals. Many of the victims of this program report hearing voices, seeing images, or actually seeing video like images in their mind, almost all victims report a ringing in their ears.
DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) took over research of microwaves in the 1950s, at the time they were named ARPA. This was directly after the Soviet Union was said to be bombarding the US embassy in Moscow with microwave radiation during the cold war.
The modern gangstalking program is a mixture of the exposed FBI Cointelpro operations, as well as unethical human experimentation that has a long history for the crimes so far exposed over the past century.
As in the Cointelpro program this is psychological warfare, the tactics used are the exact same steps that were taken in the CIA Mk Ultra program. This program targeted large numbers of civilians in the US, drugging them, testing psychedelic drugs on them, etc. The first steps to Mk Ultra programming are isolation, fear and repetition.
In the human experimentation projects as well as the cointelpro operations we find local, state, and federal officials involved, as well as contractors, institutions, universities, both military and civilian, corporations, and individuals. Many of the victims of this program report hearing voices, seeing images, or actually seeing video like images in their mind, almost all victims report a ringing in their ears.
DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) took over research of microwaves in the 1950s, at the time they were named ARPA. This was directly after the Soviet Union was said to be bombarding the US embassy in Moscow with microwave radiation during the cold war.
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