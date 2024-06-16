BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 163 w/ James Roguski
2guysdrinkingcoffee
10 months ago

Today’s guest is James Roguski. James has joined us many times before when we wanted to provide our audience with an update on what is going on with the WHO (World Health Organization). We would consider James one of the leading authorities on all things WHO and the myriad of documents, regulations, proposals, and the seemingly endless changes to the status of the WHO and their attempt to usurp the sovereignty of every country in the world.

The WHO just finished a meeting not too long ago with what was reported that agreements were not reached. However, in the next moment we heard the IHR (International Health Regulations) made changes to their regulations.

I know in my own case, it’s difficult to keep up with everything WHO. That’s why it’s important to check in with James from time to time.

Keywords
moneywhotyrannyreset
