JESUS GETS US, BUT MATT GAETZ ME

https://hegetsus.com/en/about-us
^^^^^ Dumb people will be fooled by this leftist website. Sadly, people who need God more than objective reality are easily led down the primrose path.
Welp Matt Gaetz and others are fighting the good fight. Pam Bondi, Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, MTG, Devin Nunes, DJT, Newsmax, Fox News, etc etc etc. They've all been living under a rock the last 6 years and seem to believe that Kevin McCarthy ISN'T a Mitch McConnell clone.
I'M GOING ON RECORD AND SAYING THAT I BELIEVE KEVIN MCCARTHY WILL DO EVERYTHING IN HIS POWER TO KEEP EVERY CRIMINAL COMMUCRAT IN OFFICE AND PROTECTED FROM ACCOUNTABILITY.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.