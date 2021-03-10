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Earths Magnetic Field and Slowing Ocean Currents Whats Causing It
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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445 views • March 10, 2021
Three events are overlapping to cause disruptions to global food supplies and energy dependence. The AMOC or Atlantic Overturning Current is at the lowest strength in 🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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1000 years, the Gulf stream is at its weakest in 100+ years and warmest in 150 years and now the Beaufort sea is dumping more fresh water into the same areas that should mix and turn the warm waters to the Atlantic depths. This is now an 80% decrease than records show before.
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