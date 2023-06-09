Create New Account
How Mastercard Saved Africa - Microjourneys
Liam Sturgess
In the wake of this week's announcement that the World Health Organization is taking the European Commission's COVID Pass global, Liam Sturgess takes you on a deep dive into how Mastercard helped pave the way.

Show notes: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/p/how-mastercard-saved-africa

