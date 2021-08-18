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George Washington’s Vision of America's Last Days
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168 views • August 18, 2021
Washington had an amazing vision at Valley Forge. He saw an angelic-like being who spoke to him and told him the end of America! He was a man of great integrity and faith. So-far, the vision has absolutely proved itself by being fulfilled over the past 200 years. Now the last part of the prophesy is upon us. The end of our country as we know it. Find out what awaits us at our very doorsteps now. We will also look at how this fully lines up with the writings in the Book of Revelation. Also, how this was personally confirmed to me by signs and wonders from the Holy Spirit. for book editions... https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B07SN48N9S?_encoding=UTF8&;node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader
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