Deep State War on Free Speech to Kill Civilization, Freedom

Through the United Nations, the Big Tech companies, and the violent fascists on the streets, the Deep State is waging war on freedom of speech even in America, warns The New American's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Already, in Western Europe, once a bastion of freedom of speech, pastors are being jailed for criticizing homosexuality and activists are being targeted for speaking out against open borders and mass migration. But ending free speech will be merely a precursor to the destruction of other liberties. In this show, Alex breaks down who is behind this assault on key God-given liberties, what the agenda is, how high the stakes are, and what you can do to resist this evil.