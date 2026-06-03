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Phoenix Above the Clouds
Dydufiufr
Dydufiufr
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​In the thin blue line where worlds align,

A 432 vibration in the air,

Like the first notes of a cosmic prayer.

The miracle tone of 528,

Awakens something pure and great.

Golden light on rising wings,

A gentle healing now begins.

​Let the healing frequencies flow,

Let them touch your soul.

Let the phoenix rise above the clouds,

And make you whole.

​A different world above the clouds,

Where a pharaoh hovers, in perfect tune.

With rhythms of the universe,

The cycles of the sun and moon.

Soft, overlapping waves of sound,

Create a field where peace is found.

In the space between the earth and stars,

All our frequencies align with ours.

​Let the healing frequencies flow,

Let them touch your soul.

Let the phoenix rise above the clouds,

And make you whole.

​The sacred tones begin to blend,

Like the King's Chamber can transcend.

A 741 to wake the soul,

Until we feel completely whole.

I see a vision, clear and bright,

Friends helping friends with healing light.

The unicorn and phoenix rise,

As 963 lights up the skies.

​The chocolate cascade starts to flow,

From heaven to the earth below.

The stars and planets now align,

And gravitational waves combine.

The phoenix soars through cosmic seas,

Liberating frequencies.

The golden ratio starts to sleep,

As binaural currents flow so deep.

​Let the healing frequencies flow,

Let them touch your soul.

Let the phoenix rise above the clouds,

And make you whole.

​432... 528...

741... 963...

In that thin blue line where Earth meets space,

The phoenix finds its sacred place.

Clouds far below and stars above,

An explosion of healing love.

Let the phoenix rise above the clouds,

And make us whole.

Keywords
healingpyramidsacredvibrationsphoenix
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy