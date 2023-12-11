Create New Account
The American Church is a Mess
December 10, 2023 - Before you think, Oh no, not another evangelical pastor endorsing the LGBTQ lifestyle, this is something altogether different—but equally diabolical. This is a short expose of deep, sick, trouble in the church. Namely, we will look at: IHOP (International House of Prayer) Sex Scandal Anti-Christian film by Rob Reiner (“Meathead,” in All in the Family)


For complete details on IHOPKC, go to https://julieroys.com/woman-says-international-house-of-prayer-founder-mike-bickle-used-prophecy-to-sexually-abuse-her/

rob reinerchristian nationalismmike bickleihopkc

