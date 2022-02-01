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Silver Psyop - Episode 2 - What If Silver Were Treated Like Gold
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127 views • February 01, 2022
From The Morgan Report
Silver Psyop - Episode 2 - What If Silver Were Treated Like Gold | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Silver Psyop - Episode 2 - What If Silver Were Treated Like Gold
Gold is the money of Kings; Silver is the money of gentlemen; Barter is the money of peasants; But DEBT IS THE MONEY OF SLAVES!
With the present monetary system, based upon credit allocation by private banks, is unstable and unfair and is building an economy over-weighted with debt and house prices beyond sanity. It reduces the bulk of the population to debt slavery, whilst privileging the very few. If we wish to change track we must change the way in which money is created.
Watch this video on Silver Psyop - Episode 2 - What If Silver Were Treated Like Gold, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Psyop - Episode 2 - What If Silver Were Treated Like Gold
Silver Psyop - Episode 2 - What If Silver Were Treated Like Gold | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Silver Psyop - Episode 2 - What If Silver Were Treated Like Gold
Gold is the money of Kings; Silver is the money of gentlemen; Barter is the money of peasants; But DEBT IS THE MONEY OF SLAVES!
With the present monetary system, based upon credit allocation by private banks, is unstable and unfair and is building an economy over-weighted with debt and house prices beyond sanity. It reduces the bulk of the population to debt slavery, whilst privileging the very few. If we wish to change track we must change the way in which money is created.
Watch this video on Silver Psyop - Episode 2 - What If Silver Were Treated Like Gold, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Psyop - Episode 2 - What If Silver Were Treated Like Gold
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