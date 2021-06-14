Huge Explosion Ruins Food Market in Shiyan City, Hubei Province, China

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Around 6:30 this morning (June 13th), a natural gas explosion occurred in Yanhu District, Shiyan City, Hubei Province. Many people are still missing.
The vegetable market was completely destroyed by the explosion. The local rescue workers are helping those injured. The number of casualties is still unknown.
According to a source, this food market was a comparatively large one. The market had been open for business when the explosion occurred, when many people were buying and selling vegetables, eating breakfast. Shiyan City government has mobilized all the fire fighters and rescuers to urgently rescue those injured. All the major hospitals in Shiyan City are also helping those injured. Currently, the blood bank in Shiyan is running out of blood. The public is called upon to donate blood.