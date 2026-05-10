Christ takes away the first in order to establish the second

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #162; Our current study teaches us that the Mosaic Law needs to be studied and understood in its proper context. We touch into Romans 8 and Galatians 3, in reference to Christ fulfilling the LAW and that FAITH in Christ has always been the only way into heaven. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!