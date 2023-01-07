Dr Peter Ruckman: "Wounded In the House of my Friends" - Zech. 13:6

Jesus Christ was wounded by His friends (Matt. 26.50), not His enemies (John 1:11).



SELFishness is a big way that Christians wound their savior. When we Christians sin, we do something that Christ suffered and died for in our place - grieving the Holy Spirit, so then we "gotta fess-up" (1st John 1:9) to restore fellowship.



