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UK OKs Experimental COVID Vaccine; Could Roll Out in Days - #NewWorldNextWeek
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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88 views • December 03, 2020
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Britain OKs Pfizer Vaccine and Will Begin Shots Within Days
https://bit.ly/37xAjPY

UK PM Boris Johnson: COVID-19 Vaccine Won't Be Mandatory
https://bit.ly/2Jzh6Fr

US – UK Intel Agencies Declare Cyber War on Independent Media
https://bit.ly/2JujI7U

A Vaccine Stimulus Is the Shot In the Arm Our Country Needs
https://bit.ly/3fZ94Su

State to Underwrite Virus Vaccine Firms to Reassure Patients As UK Approves Pfizer Jab
https://archive.is/ycRWM

PDF: A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND, DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2RNA VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS
https://bit.ly/33FF8pk

Small Businesses That Took Federal Aid May Now Face Punishing Tax Bill
https://bit.ly/36vOrtQ

Story #2: UN Climate Agency Slapped With Corruption Allegations
https://bit.ly/39OBXzR

UN Agency Hit With Corruption Allegations at Climate Projects
https://archive.is/5lTum

The (Second) Most Important Bank You’ve Never Heard Of
https://bit.ly/2JkIlUD

New Mexico Governor Announces $330M Aid Package
https://bit.ly/3g8KA9l

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Confronted While Having Dinner With Maskless Family
https://bit.ly/36y5vj6

Story #3: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wins Emmy Award for COVID-19 TV Briefings
https://bit.ly/33FyejZ

Video: 2020 International Emmy® Founders Award Presentation
https://bit.ly/3ofHza8

International Emmy Founders Award
https://bit.ly/2I1T0CK

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report here and Media Monarchy here. Thank you.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Keywords
fake newsvaccinescensorshipnewshoaxliesmind controlcommunismpropagandaunainwo1984agenda 21false flagsmasksmsm liesquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetcurrents affairs
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