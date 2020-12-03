UK OKs Experimental COVID Vaccine; Could Roll Out in Days - #NewWorldNextWeek

Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:Story #1: Britain OKs Pfizer Vaccine and Will Begin Shots Within DaysUK PM Boris Johnson: COVID-19 Vaccine Won't Be MandatoryUS – UK Intel Agencies Declare Cyber War on Independent MediaA Vaccine Stimulus Is the Shot In the Arm Our Country NeedsState to Underwrite Virus Vaccine Firms to Reassure Patients As UK Approves Pfizer JabPDF: A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND, DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2RNA VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALSSmall Businesses That Took Federal Aid May Now Face Punishing Tax BillStory #2: UN Climate Agency Slapped With Corruption AllegationsUN Agency Hit With Corruption Allegations at Climate ProjectsThe (Second) Most Important Bank You’ve Never Heard OfNew Mexico Governor Announces $330M Aid PackageNew Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Confronted While Having Dinner With Maskless FamilyStory #3: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wins Emmy Award for COVID-19 TV BriefingsVideo: 2020 International Emmy® Founders Award PresentationInternational Emmy Founders AwardVisit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report here and Media Monarchy here. Thank you.License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)Shared from and subscribed to:corbettreport