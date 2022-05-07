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SHOCK REPORT: Ukraine Allegedly Just DEALT Another Huge Blow To Russian Warship Last Night
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180 views • May 07, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Reports from the Black Sea are saying that a Russian warship may have been shot by Ukrainian forces overnight. Oleksiy Goncharenko, head of the council of the city of Odesa, a major port and naval base in Ukraine posted on his Telegram channel that the frigate was the Admiral Makarov.
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