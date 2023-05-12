Quo Vadis





May 12, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia on the Warning.





Our Lady's message to Gisella from September 3, 2020 follows here:





Beloved children, thanks for being here in prayer and thanks for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My children, the Warning or Illumination will soon arrive, and I am here to ask you to make yourselves ready for this important event for humanity, when there will finally be the last opportunity to choose which side to take; that will be the moment.





Preparing yourselves means making a good confession for cleansing your souls, nourishing yourselves often with the Eucharist; this will be the best way.





Dear children, the Church is in the most total confusion, but I want to tell my Holy priests not to fear, because I and my Jesus, the only true Savior, will never abandon you.





Children, my little ones, I am here to save you and to remind you to pray the Holy Rosary, a unique weapon against Satan.





Children, you will be persecuted, there will be punching and spitting along your way, but do not fear, no one will ever be able to touch you, and whoever turns to God with great humility will be a witness to the Kingdom of Heaven and the Triumph of my Immaculate Heart.





Children, always be lights burning in the world and be witnesses to my love; I am always waiting for you in this place blest by my Father.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.





The message to Gisella that follows has a similar message on the Warning. Here is Our Lady's message to Gisella Cardia for October 10th, 2020:





"My children, thank you for having responded to the call in your hearts.





Dear children, I have again come down to touch this sinful earth in order to help you, to ask and beseech you to help me save the lost souls of my children.





Evil is gripping my children as never before; at the moment the Devil is more unleashed than ever because he knows that his days are numbered. Your love must be total.





You will see people going mad, you will see unexpected reactions, people cursing God for no reason, and all this is the fruit of the Devil; but you must love, forgive and offer up all your discomfort so that Jesus might transform it into Graces. Children, the God of humanity has been replaced by technology.





"Be ready at any time for when the Illumination [of Conscience] will arrive.





Children, your prayers mitigate future events: pray, pray, pray; do not continue thinking about trivial things, but spend your time in prayer rather than in speaking.





Pray for America. Children, all is prepared for war: pray, pray, pray!





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmZY5cgclqs



