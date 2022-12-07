Create New Account
Gene Editing mRNA Tech DEADLY Premeditated Military-Grade Bioweapon Cause Cancer & Disease
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday
It's NOT a vaccine!

Karen Kingston joins the show to call for accountability from the vaccine manufacturers!

What was marketed as a life-saving injection, is actually a nanotech kill shot, used for genocide!

It's time for tribunals, it's time for justice!

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
