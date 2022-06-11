Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Says NZ-Australia Are in ‘Lockstep’ on China

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06/09/2022 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia is in “lockstep” concerning the Pacific when being questioned on New Zealand’s response to the rise of China in the region.