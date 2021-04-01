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SEC WEAPONIZED AGAINST CERTAIN CRYPTOS FOR POWERFUL INTERESTS? W/ LBRY CEO, JEREMY KAUFFMAN
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40 views • April 01, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


CEO of Lbry (parent of Odysee), Jeremy Kauffman, joins the program to discuss the SEC lawsuit against Lbry. He explains the case and explains why he believes the SEC is targeting the company. It's a mind opening discussion as you learn that the SEC still has not explained to Lbry what they have done wrong. You can follow the case at https://reclaimthenet.org/sec-sues-lbry-cryptocurrency/

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy