Why We Can't Live Like Jesus When the Mark of the Beast Comes!

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Have you ever wondered how Jesus survived? More to the point, can we live like Jesus today? Verses like Luke 8:1 give some clues, but what about miraculous provision? Does that still work? For example: how did Jesus feed the multitudes?



The choice between God or money is a central theme on this channel. We firmly believe God can and will take care of our needs if we will work for him. However, as the world darkens spiritually, and as we move closer to the mark of the beast, we may find ourselves being tested in ways that did not exist at the time Jesus walked on the Earth. This video has some surprising and shocking content for any regular viewers, so stay tuned until the end. Living like Jesus today varies, according to changes in technology, sometimes only in little ways, but soon it could be a very big and very serious ways.