07/08/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show: The U.S.-China economic engagement has not only been disastrous for the Chinese people but has made damage to the American people. And thanks to the engagement policy, the CCP’s made significant economic growth and with this kind of money, the CCP is able to start the surveillance and turn the whole country into a big prison. Washington's permanent establishment, Wall Street and Silicon Valley also benefit from it.

07/08/2023 妮可作客《 Wayne Dupree Show》节目：美中经济交往不仅给中国人民带来了灾难性的后果，也给美国人民造成了损害。这样的政策，使中共国的经济规模大幅增长，让中共有钱实施全国性监控，并将整个国家变成一个大监狱。而华盛顿的政客、华尔街和硅谷也从中得利。

