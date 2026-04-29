A.I. is NOT your Friend 04/29/2026

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Will A.I. be helping America in the long run or is there something bigger planned for us? Why does there have to be Billions of Dollars’ worth of Data Centers? Will A.I. cure diseases? Will it cure Alzheimer’s and Cancer, or will it slowly take over our lives and track everyone to pave the way for the Mark of the Beast to arrive?
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00:00How will A.I. Help America
10:21The Antichrist
14:25Control
25:25Scripture