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KijaniAmariAK: Lightyear 'The Year of Lucifer': Indoctrinating the Youth.[29.10.2021]
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30 views • October 31, 2021
LightYear (2022) Disney Wiki IMDB Trailer
https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Lightyear
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10298810/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nx_8IqLQdaU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lightyear_(film)
In this episode we will take a look at the new Disney Pixar movie "LIGHTYEAR". In doing so we will discover the hidden symbolism embedded in this film which is meant to indoctrinate your children into the worship of Satan and his antichrist!
By the way a light-year is the distance light travels in one Earth year. One light-year is about 6 trillion miles (9 trillion km). That is a 6 with 12 zeros behind it! 6 with 12 zeros or O's. Therefore the numbers 6 and 12 which is 6+6 connects a lightyear with the number 666 as well!
4,775 Views oct 29, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/i3r-Mo3vu-o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Prod. Dior
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Lightyear
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10298810/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nx_8IqLQdaU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lightyear_(film)
In this episode we will take a look at the new Disney Pixar movie "LIGHTYEAR". In doing so we will discover the hidden symbolism embedded in this film which is meant to indoctrinate your children into the worship of Satan and his antichrist!
By the way a light-year is the distance light travels in one Earth year. One light-year is about 6 trillion miles (9 trillion km). That is a 6 with 12 zeros behind it! 6 with 12 zeros or O's. Therefore the numbers 6 and 12 which is 6+6 connects a lightyear with the number 666 as well!
4,775 Views oct 29, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/i3r-Mo3vu-o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Prod. Dior
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
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